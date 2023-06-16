Grandiose concert was held in park of Heydar Aliyev Center on National Salvation Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

16 June 2023 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

A grandiose concert program was held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on the occasion of two significant dates celebrated this year in Azerbaijan - the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 30th anniversary of the return of the National Leader to power, Azernews reports.

In this regard, on June 15, the Day of National Salvation, at a concert in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center, popular Azerbaijani singers, music and dance groups presented their wonderful performances to the attention of a huge audience.

The artists performed well-known compositions and patriotic songs.

The hosts of the concert were Leyla Guliyeva and Tural Asadov.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. The national anthem was performed by the Azerbaijan State Choir.

Then, with the thunderous applause of the public, the exemplary military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense, singers Mubariz Tagiyev, and Shamistan Alizamanli, who sang patriotic songs that gave a special atmosphere to the evening, were invited to the stage.

Then many singers like Azer Zeynalov, Aygun Beyler, Aygun Kazimova, Agadadash Aghayev, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, Miri Yusif, Manana, Bilal Aliyev, Faig Aghayev, Samira Ali Maryam, Nurlan Novrasli, Sevda Alekberzade, Vugar Abdulov, Gulyanagh and Gulyaz Mammadova, Abbas Baghirov, Aybeniz Hashimova with "Bulbullyar" group, Tunzala Aghayeva, Ilgar Muradov, Lala Mammadova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Roya Aykhan, Khayyam Nisanov, Natavan Habibi, EMIN, Alim Gasimov, Natig rhythm group, Narmin Kerimbekova, Ilhama Gasimova delighted the audience with their magnificent performances.

The concert program was built in a very interesting way, so each song performed belonged to each year of the period from 1993 to 2023, and the love for the motherland, the spirit of patriotism were reflected in the texts of these compositions.

The performance of the "Zefer" choir, which included children of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War, was very touching.

The spectators of the grandiose evening warmly welcomed each performance, sang songs in unison with the artists, and danced incendiary.

The festive atmosphere was felt both on the stage and among the audience. Patriotic compositions and songs glorifying Azerbaijan were greeted with special sincerity. Thousands of people who waved the Azerbaijani flag became spectators of the festive concert, which undermined the special solemnity and grandeur of the wonderful event. Each release was accompanied by a standing ovation from the audience. The concert will be remembered by the energy of unity, the incredible atmosphere, the impressions from which will remain for many years.

In conclusion, Muslim Magomayev's song "Azerbaijan" was performed.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz