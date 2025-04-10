Ganja to host training for museum staff

10 April 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture will organize a training for museum staff on April 11, Azernews reports.

The training will focus on topics such as the organization of museum work, the formation of funds and exhibition halls in accordance with modern standards, rules for the protection of exhibits, the use of digital tools during presentations.

The training is organized to promote the professional development of museum workers in Ganja and nearby regions, as well as to provide them with theoretical and practical knowledge.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.