Azerbaijan shows its commitment to partnership at ICESCO Conference of Culture Ministers [PHOTOS]

14 February 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 13th session of the ICESCO Conference of Culture Ministers has started in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focusing on "The Impact of Culture on Socio-Economic Development", Azernews reports.

The Conference brings together broad participation by ministers of culture and delegations from ICESCO Member States, alongside heads of several regional and international cultural organizations.

His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov delivered the opening speeches.

ICESCO's support for Azerbaijan's cultural initiatives

The Azerbaijani delegation at the conference is headed by Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov.

Addressing the event, Farid Jafarov expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for chairing the 13th session of ICESCO Conference of Culture Ministers.

The Deputy Culture Minister emphasized the special importance given to partnership with ICESCO within the framework of the cultural policy implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and provided information about the events organized throughout the year in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, which was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024 at the previous conference.

He thanked the member countries for their active participation in the events implemented within the framework of the remarkable year.

In his speech, Farid Jafarov also stressed the importance of cooperation with ICESCO in recording and documenting the destroyed cultural heritage in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

The Deputy Culture Minister underlined that ICESCO actively participated in globally significant events organized in Azerbaijan.

It was pointed out that ICESCO actively participated in globally significant events organized in Azerbaijan.

He also brought to attention that the project to support the education of internally displaced girls, implemented jointly with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is one of the exemplary steps assisting development in the Islamic world.

High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations stressed the need to focus on the role that culture can play in achieving sustainable development across economic and social domains and in fostering peace and civilizational dialogue, emphasizing that diversity and plurality are essential elements in achieving global peace.

He also outlined the efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Organization to promote lasting peace.

He also spoke about the importance of the global campaign Peace4Culture initiated by Azerbaijan and implemented in partnership with UNAOC and ICESCO, and emphasized that the organization has already launched the Young Peacebuilders Program in the region within this framework.

Islamic Arts Biennale 2025

On the same day, the opening of the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 was held in Jeddah with the participation of member countries.

Organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the Islamic Arts Biennale is the first and only biennale dedicated to the arts of Islamic civilization.

It presents historical artefacts and contemporary works together as part of a rich continuum and is taking place at the landmark Aga Khan Award-winning Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

This site also holds deep significance for Muslims around the world, as millions of travellers pass through the airport each year to make the sacred Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages to Makkah.

The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 consists of five galleries, including a curated exhibition combining historical objects with works by contemporary artists and a vast outdoor exhibition space.

It sees the return of AlMadar—meaning "the orbit" in Arabic—which, through a collective, themed exhibition, aims to give voice to the richness and diversity of Islamic culture through institutions from different geographies. The large-scale event will last until May 25, 2025.

Azerbaijan prioritizes partnership with ICESCO

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha city was designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

In connection with Shusha being named the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024, the city hosted the Festival "Common Table of Islamic Countries" and an international conference on tourism development in the Islamic world.

Additionally, an ICESCO conference dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage was also held, along with a round table and exhibition focusing on the lost examples of intangible cultural heritage in the Islamic world.

Moreover, an exhibition and camp of artists and photographers from Islamic countries were organized in Shusha.