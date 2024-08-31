Baku showcases exhibition works by Bahraini artists [PHOTOS]

31 August 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

An exhibition of works by artists of the RAK Art Foundation operating in Bahrain was opened in Baku.

Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation took part in the event.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the founder of the RAK Art Foundation, prominent Bahraini artist and collector Rashid Al Khalifa expressed his satisfaction that Bahraini artists shared their inexhaustible talents with art lovers in Azerbaijan. He noted that the RAK Art Foundation promotes international partnership and mutual understanding.

Rashid Al Khalifa said that the purpose of cooperation is to present the rich tapestries of Bahraini artists to the vibrant and colorful art scene of Baku.

Emin Mammadov, the chairman of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, said that cooperation with the artist Rashid Al Khalifa and the RAK Art Foundation reflects the wider formation of art, international friendship and cultural understanding.

"I am pleased that the general picture of contemporary art examples of Bahrain has been revived in Baku. I believe that this will lead to further expansion of partnership opportunities between our countries."

It should be noted that before this, several exhibitions of Rashid Al Khalifa were organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

