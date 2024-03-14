National Carpet Museum to display clothing and jewelry of Turkic Peoples

14 March 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum invites you to enjoy an exhibition on the Clothing and Jewellery Culture of the Turkic Peoples on March 15.

Co-organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and the National Carpet Museum, the event is timed to the 15th anniversary of the inscription of the Novruz Festival in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Azernews reports.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared March 21 the International Day of Novruz.

The exposition will showcase traditional women's costumes and jewellery from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan.

The patterns and materials of these artworks aim to create a rich perception of the unique national features, customs, and traditions, as well as the natural and geographical conditions of the habitat of the Turkic peoples and their mindset and lifestyle.

The presented exhibits are preserved in the collections of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Association of Hungarian Folk Artists, and private collector Virginija Morgan-Hayat's.

The exhibition, which runs until March 31, will be followed by a master class and lecture.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

