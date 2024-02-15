Theater of Young Spectators to host benefit performance of eminent actress

15 February 2024 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators will stage a play "Unfulfilled Dreams" on March 10.

The theater production is timed to the 60th birthday of talented actress, People's Artist Naiba Allahverdiyeva, Azernews reports.

The play combines all the roles that one actress has not played, but which she dreams of. The production will use excerpts from William Shakespeare's masterpieces"Romeo and Juliet", "Hamlet", "Antony and Cleopatra", Jafar Jabbarli's play "Sevil" and Najaf Bay Vazirov's work "From the Rain and the Downpour".

The production director of the performance is Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov, the graphic designer is Zamina Elbir, Aygul Gurbanova is working on the musical design, director’s assistants are Fuad Javadzadeh and Gunay Gasimova.

People's Artist Naiba Allahverdiyeva, Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elnur Bakhramkhan, actors Anar Seyfullayev, Ramil Mammadov, Elshan Shikhaliyev, Elgun Yakhyayev, Konul Abilova, Mirsanan Kazimli, Ilhan Sadixov and Araz Pirimov will take the state of the State Theater of Young Spectators.

Students of the Baku Choreographic Academy will also take part in the performance. The director of the choreographic numbers is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Naila Mammadzade.

