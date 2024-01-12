Polish Ambassador visits Azerbaijan's National History Museum [PHOTOS]

The Polish Ambassador Rafał Poborski to Azerbaijan has visited the National History Museum.

As part of his visit, the ambassador discussed the historical heritage of Poland in Azerbaijan with museum director academician Naili Valikhanli, Azernews reports.

They touched upon the cultural and historical relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation projects with the Azerbaijani museum.

The Polish Ambassador also got acquainted with the House Museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev.

The diplomat was also presented with publications based on valuable exhibits at the museum.

During the oil boom at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries in Azerbaijan, many local and foreign architects were actively involved in enriching the architectural appearance of Azerbaijan's capital.

Baku's main architects were the Poles Joseph Goslavsky, Kazimir Skureviç, Józef Płoszko, and Eugeniusz Skibiński.

Polish architects' masterpieces include the buildings of the former City Duma (now the building of the Baku Executive Power), the Tagiyev Palace (National History Museum), the Tagiyev Women's Muslim School (the Institute of Manuscripts), the Mukhtarov Palace (now the Palace of Happiness), Ismailia (now the building of the ANAS Praesidium), the House-Museum of Mstislav Rostropovich, and many other buildings.

