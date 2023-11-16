Azerbaijan elected to respective council in UNESCO MAB program

16 November 2023 22:06 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, the election was held by the International Coordinating Council of the Programme on Manan Biosphere.

According to Azernews, for the term of 2023-2027, Azerbaijan was elected to the respective council.

The information has been shared on the X page of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

Note that Azerbaijan has been elected due to votes from 110 countries. Thus,

Romania-111

Azerbaijan 110

Bulgaria 84

Russia -76

Ukraine 73

Further, being a member of the Committee will support Azerbaijan in fulfilling its global obligations in this field. At the same time, there will be support for the committee's acceptance of already existing nomination dossiers and their management.

Being a member of MAB (Man and Biosphere) will also lead to the preparation and development of joint projects with other neighboring countries.

Besides, being a member of MAB will lead to an increase in knowledge and skills through the existing Universities in Azerbaijan, which will have a positive effect on the cooperation of our Republic with UNESCO in the future.

