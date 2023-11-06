German composer's music sounds in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 November 2023 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 190th anniversary of German composer Johannes Brahms has been celebrated in Baku.

The concert took place at the State Philharmonic Hall, bringing together well-known violinist Maria Solozobova (Switzerland) and acclaimed cellist Meehae Ryo (South Korea), who thrilled the audience with the composer`s works, Azernews reports.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

The concert program featured J.Brahms's Double Concerto for Violin and Cello (A minor, op. 102) and Symphony No. 1 (C minor, op. 68) as well as Hungarian Dance No. 5 (G minor).

The concert left a lasting impression on the audience, which broke out in applause.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz