Mugham Centre to host concert on Victory Day [PHOTO]

4 November 2023 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Centre will host a concert program dedicated to Victory Day on November 8.

The event also marks the 15th anniversary of the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

The evening will feature performances by soloists of the International Mugham Centre, - Honoured Artists Tayyar Bayramov, Beyimkhanym Valiyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and khanende Huseyn Melikov.

The concert will be accompanied by an ensemble consisting of Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha), Honoured Artist Tarana Aliyeva (canon), Vasif Yusibli (ud), Amil Mustafayev (nagara), Rafael Askerov (balaban).

Admission to the concert is free.

Note that Mugham Centre has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music, such as "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Centre and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of Mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

