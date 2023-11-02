Young composer describes outcome of Musical Forum as step in right direction [PHOTOS]

2 November 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Composing is one of the most important aspects of music creation. Making music requires the understanding of multiple musical aspects and demands the necessary conditions for a composer to demonstrate his masterpiece.

The First Musical Forum held in Azerbaijan covered key issues in music making.

Through discussions, the forum participants generated new ideas that will help to reflect issues that should be considered in the music field.

A member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Ilaha Qismat, described the outcome of the Musical Forum as a step in the right direction.

She underlined that the forum ideas voiced many significant proposals that will be brought to practical implementation.

"The Musical Forum can serve as an important tool in setting main goals in Azerbaijan's music industry. Many promising ideas were voiced at the forum," the young composer told AZERNEWS.

"In their remarks, the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, rector of Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli and chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade highlighted important aspects of music field. People's Artist Frangiz Alizade spoke up about the current challenges faced by composers in Azerbaijan. In her speech, Frangiz Alizade also highlighted the activities of the Composers' Union," said Ilaha Qismat.

"Within the first panel session, the principal conductor and artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev raised very important issues, such as how composers should receive government orders for writing and performing their music. Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Professor Jeyran Mahmudova stated at the forum that modern technologies should be incorporated into the musical educational system," she added.

The composer underlined that the panel session was followed by an open microphone format: cultural figures were invited to ask questions and participate in the discussion.

It was brought to attention that children's operas are rarely written and that there is a shortage of compositions for traditional Azerbaijani instruments.

"Overall, holding events like this forum is crucial for the music industry to ensure its flourishing and development," the composer noted.

