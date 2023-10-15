Jazz-mugham to be performed at "Zotov" center in Moscow

15 October 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Famous pianist Riad Mammadov will host a concert at Zotov Center in Moscow on October 20, Azernews reports.

At the concert compositions in jazz-mugham style will be performed.

Piano and double bass (Sergei Korchagin) will perform jazz standards, as well as piano pieces written in mugham styles written by Riad Mammadov.

This concert is a look at jazz as constructivist music. Mugham deserves special attention in this context as a genre that combines the philosophy, history, and life of Eastern music. The concert program includes Western and Eastern musical trends.

Pianist and composer Riad Mammadov, who studied at the Moscow Conservatory, combines various genres and musical directions in his creative activity. He performs works from the classical academic repertoire, and at the same time develops the direction of jazz-mugham, which has become the field of his stage and scientific interests in Russia and abroad.

The pianist is known to the public for solo concerts and joint projects with conductor Teodor Kurentzis and his music Aeterna orchestra, as well as albums with classical and original repertoire.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz