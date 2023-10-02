Renown jazz pianist captures audience's attention in Austria [PHOTOS]

2 October 2023 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

World-famous pianist, Honored Artist Isfar Sarabski has given a fascinating concert in Austria.

During the concert, the musician shared the same stage with acclaimed tar performer Bahruz Zeynal, Azernews reports.

Both musicians delighted the audience with works of Azerbaijani and European composers, as well as Azerbaijani folk songs with jazz pieces.

The compositions "Novruz", "Karabagh atlari", "Area DNA", "The Edge" composed by Isfar Sarabski, and "Batin" composed by Bahruz Zeynal capture the audience's attention.

Isfar Sarabski's music piece "Unknown" was performed for the first time for the public.

Note Isfar Sarabski and his band are on tour in a number of European countries from September 15 to early October in order to promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

His music album "Planet" is being presented as part of the tour. The music album fully reflects the musician's feelings and worldviews. In the new album, Isfar pays special attention to the major events that have affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

The musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year, the pianist received a scholarship from Berklee Music College, Boston, U.S.A.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird's Eye Jazz Club, and the Apollo Theater.

