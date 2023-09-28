Heydar Aliyev Center to open expo "Uzun Hasan - ruler of Aghgoyunlu State"

Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of another unique exhibition - "Uzun Hasan - ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" on November 1.

The exposition offers a fascinating excursion through Azerbaijan's history, Azernews reports.

This is the first exhibition dedicated to the ruler of Aghgoyunlu State Uzun Hasan.

Through the exhibits, the center visitors can learn more about the history of the Aghgoyunlu State, founded by the outstanding statesman and commander Uzun Hasan, and about its role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with many rare exhibits, including those stored in the Istanbul Military Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site Command), which have not yet been showcased outside Turkiye. These exhibits will be presented in Azerbaijan for the first time.

This year marks the 600th anniversary of the birth of the founder of the Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan (1423–1478).

The sections "Uzun Hasan and the Aghgoyunlu State", "Internal and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State", "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu State", "Sara Khatun, the first female diplomat in the history of Azerbaijan", "Despina Khatun," and others will inform the visitors about Sultan Uzun Hasan, his mother, Sara Khatun, who, as a result of diplomatic negotiations, managed to prevent many wars.

These sections also provide insight into the life of Uzun Hasan's spouse, Despina Khatun, whose beauty charmed everyone.

At the "Internal and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State" exhibition, visitors can get acquainted with the policy pursued by Sultan Uzun Hasan and how he managed to turn the Aghgoyunlu State from a small kingdom into a large empire.

The exhibition will also feature the armor of Uzun Hasan, his son and successor, Yagub Beg, and the weapons of Azerbaijani soldiers of the XV century. It will also be possible to see replicas of Uzun Hasan's sword and dagger, stored in a private collection and made according to the technologies of the XV century, items of military equipment of archers of that time.

Moreover, the "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu State" exhibition is given a special place. Here visitors will be presented with photo materials reflecting the development of culture, including architecture and art in Aghgoyunlu State and copies of miniatures presented by the Topkapi Palace Museum.

The exhibition will include exhibits from the Aghgoyunlu period from the collections of the National Museum of the Azerbaijani History, the State Art Museum, the National Carpet Museum, the Ganja State History and Ethnography Museum, and the Azerbaijan National Library.

Among the exhibits are official clothes of the ruler of Aghgoyunlu State, created on the basis of Tabriz miniatures from the 1470s–80s.

Carpets with the image of a rare Tabriz miniature of the 15th century were made especially for the exhibition.

Coins belonging to the Aghgoyunlu State, ceramic samples found during archaeological excavations, and copper objects will be also showcased as part of the exhibition.

Some information related to the Aghgoyunlu State will be provided through multimedia and interactive tools.

Thanks to an interactive map, visitors will get acquainted with the borders of Aghgoyunlu State, trade routes that pass through its territory, cities, and magnificent structures.

A documentary film dedicated to Uzun Hasan will be also screened in the cinema hall.

The souvenir section will be one of the places that attract the interest of visitors. Souvenirs dedicated to Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan, and other interesting samples will be presented here.

Moreover, the Heydar Aliyev Center has also prepared the "Uzun Hasan, ruler of Aghgoyunlu State '' book in Azerbaijani and English.

The exhibition will last until January 17, 2024.

---

