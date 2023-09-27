Azerbaijani artists' art works on display in Paris [PHOTOS]

27 September 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani artists' art works are on display at the international art exhibition "La beaute dans l'art" in Paris.

Organized by Togrul Narimanbayov's Association in France, the exhibition showcased colorful art pieces by Azerbaijani artists Asmar Narimanbayova, Jamala Rahmanli, Leyla Aliyeva, Nuray Garayeva, Aitaj Salayeva, Melissa Guliyeva, Asmer Gummatova, Ayyan Zeynalli, Yegyana Huseynova, Navai Metin, Leyla Shabanova , Maryam Musayeva, Medina Hamidova, Ekhtiram Mamedov, Gulnara Mamedova, Amelia Mammadova, Davud Bayramov, Aydin Mehdiyev, Salakheldin Mirzazade, Ayaz Mahmudov, Zeynab Rafiyeva, Leyla Shabanova and Medina Hamidova, Azernews reports.

Also, visitors to the Paris gallery were able to get acquainted with the work of the Turkish artist K. Muzaffer Gençer and Italian photographers.

Along with professional artists, the exhibition presents works by young artists working in a creative studio under the guidance of artist Leyla Aliyeva.

The exhibition included paintings and graphic works performed on various themes. The gallery visitors gallery showed great interest in the art works.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. The association successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The association was established at the initiative of a daughter of a prominent representative of Azerbaijani art, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova.

The artist's works are featured in many prestigious galleries and museums not only in Azerbaijan, but also in America, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

