Azerbaijan is represented at Int'l Union of Architects [PHOTOS]

12 July 2023 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Architects' Union has been represented at the General Assembly of the International Union of Architects in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Headed by the Chairman of the Union's Board, professor Elbay Gasimzade, the delegation included Secretary of the Union, professor Gulchohra Mammadova, Secretaries Khalil Jafarov and Sheyda Novruzzade, Secretariat member Nazim Veliyev, Board member Inara Azimzade, President of the Young Architects and Students Club Elin Beylarov, students of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azernews reports.

Founded in 1946 in Switzerland, the International Union of Architects is the only international non-governmental organization that represents the world's architects.

The organization is recognized as the only global architecture organization by most United Nations agencies, including UNESCO, UNCHS, ECOSOC, UNIDO and the World Health Organization as well as the WTO.

Through its Member Sections, the UIA is represented in over 100 countries and territories, geographically grouped into five regions.

The Congress and the General Assembly discussed issues such as the problems and ways of developing modern architectural creativity, the preservation of historical architectural heritage.

In conclusion, the General Assembly recommended that the leaders of all countries of the world take care of architecture, improve the living environment of people and establish peace on earth.

The next meeting of the Congress and the General Assembly will be held in Barcelona (Spain) in 2026.

Established in 1934, Azerbaijan Architects' Union encourages the development of the creative abilities of architects, protects copyrights and promotes their achievements worldwide.

Over the past decades, the Union has made a significant contribution to the country's architecture. It played a major role in the development of young architects and in the success of experienced ones.

The Union successfully acts as a member of a number of architectural organizations, being recognized by the international architectural community.

A number of regional architectural organizations are successfully working within Azerbaijan Architects' Union.

Azerbaijan Architects' Union focuses on innovative and creative solutions for sustainable architectural development through the exchange of professional architectural knowledge and skills.

In 2019, Baku hosted the first forum of the International Union of Architects, the prestigious creative association of world architects, and the extraordinary General Assembly of the UIA

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz