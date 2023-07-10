Laureates of international competitions captivate Baku audience [PHOTOS]

10 July 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's young talents have captivated the audience at the State Philharmonic Hall.

At the concert, laureates of national and international competitions Nargiz Kangarli (piano), Eldeniz Alekbarzade (piano) and Kamal Gadirov (trombone) performed Launy Grondahl's Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra and Francis Poulenc's Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra, Azernews reports.

The musicians were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The concert was organized by the Culture Ministry within "New Names" project, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Launched by the Culture Ministry, the project "New Names" contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts.

Within the project, young talents perform concert programs, accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra, and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

---

