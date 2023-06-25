State Symphony Orchestra performs at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A series of concerts have been held within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra gave a concert at the Auditorium Hall of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

Under the baton of Israeli musician Benjamin Yusupov, his first symphony, Frangiz Alizade's "Fairy Tales", Mahmud Turkmani's "Black\White" composition, and Mammad Guliyev's "Mugham" symphony were performed.

Born in Tajikistan, Benyamin Yusupov is also known as a composer. His works were heard in USA, Germany, Great Britain, France, Croatia, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Tajikistan. The musician has been awarded a number of awards as a composer.

The concert soloist, Mahmoud Turkmani was born in Lebanon. He currently teaches classical guitar and oud at the Bern conservatory. Mahmud Turkmani is the founder of the Ludus Quartet.

