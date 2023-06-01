Pieces of classical music sound at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

1 June 2023 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Spectacular concert has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev as part of the "Youth Support" project.

Chief teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, musicologist Narmina Abdullayeva informed the audience about the main goals of the project, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the Youth Support aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan and is led by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzada.

Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a month, feature a wide range of music styles from classical to jazz music.

Over the past years, the Youth Support project has joined many festivals and competitions such as the New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, and the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers

Laureate of international competitions, pianist Jalal Samadov performed a concert program, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the baton of artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

The program included works by Vasif Adigozalov, Fikret Amirov, Musa Mirzoev, Modest Mussorgsky and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Each composition evoked thunderous applause and sincere admiration from the audience.

