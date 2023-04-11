Honored Art Worker proposes to give ESA Theater state theater status

11 April 2023 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Honored Art Worker Ali Amirli has proposed to give ESA Theater the status of a state theater.

The playwright made a remark at the Theater Forum on "Azerbaijani theater - 150: development prospects", Azernews reports.

In his speech, Honored Art Worker outlined that ESA is the only inclusive theater operating in the country, and therefore it should be given the status of a state theater.

Founded in 2016, it is the country and the Caucasus' first inclusive theater with actors with disabilities.

The name of the theater consists of three words – Unobstructed, Unlimited and Free.

The theater's progressive goals include ensuring and accelerating social integration of the persons with disabilities, ensuring joint activity of people with or without disabilities, raising their social and public welfare, promoting them to deal with not only theater, but also other fields of the art, etc.

Note that the Theater Forum on "Azerbaijani theater - 150: development prospects" is underway at Heydar Aliyev.

The forum is being held within the framework of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Center in partnership with Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The forum agenda includes panel discussions on the topics "Traditions and trends in the Azerbaijani theater", "Modern acting school in the national theater: a systematic approach in the renewal process", "Concept and strategic goals", "Development of human capital in the theatrical field".

The proposals collected on the basis of the exchange of ideas and discussions during the forum will be taken into account in the action plan drawn up in connection with the "State Strategy of Culture of Azerbaijan for 2020-2040".

