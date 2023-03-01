Golden Sun 2023: Public figures awarded in Baku [PHOTO]

Caspian Events has hosted the Golden Sun 2023 Awarding Ceremony in Baku.

For five years, the prize has been awarded to public figures in Turkiye, who made significant achievements in public life, culture, science, education, business, medicine, sports, media, etc, Azernews reports.

In Azerbaijan, the awarding ceremony was held for the second time. The list of prize winners included Honored Art Worker Baba Vaziroglu, People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov, Tayyar Bayramov, Fidan Hajiyeva, Mammad Safa, Honored Artists Vefa Zeynalova, Agshin Abdullayev, 26-time world kickboxing champion Eduard Mammadov, singer Xuraman Shushali, Miralam Miralamov, Mina Huseyn, Aygun Shukurova, Nadir Rustamli, Elnar Khalilov, TV presenter Haji Nuran Huseynov, actors Elmeddin Jafarov and others. Honored Artist Elnur Karimov was the host of the event.

The international project director is Olcay Kutluca, while the project director in Azerbaijan is Javid Nureddinli.

The head of Caspian Events is the actor Tural Alakbarov, executive producer is Ilmirza Agabayov.

