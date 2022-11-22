Dutch & Azerbaijani musicians shine at Baku Jazz Festival [PHOTO/VIDEO]

22 November 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Dutch jazz pianist Mike del Ferro has impressed the Baku audience with virtuoso jazz improvisations, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at the International Mugham Center during the 17th Baku International Jazz Festival.

As a rule, Mike performs along with local musicians on tour. This time he performed in a duet with acclaimed pianist Saida Tagizada.

Del Ferro likes to experiment with different musical traditions. In his performances, he easily combines classical Western music with jazz improvisation, adding elements of traditional Asian, African, or South American music.

World-famous pianist, composer, and arranger Mike del Ferro is the pride of Holland.

He was a student of the German trombonist and pianist Bob Bruckmeier and a teacher at the Ghent Conservatory in Belgium.

Well-known for his versatile talent, the Dutch musician successfully collaborated with world-class musicians, like Toots Thielemans, Jack DeJohnette, Deborah Brown, Richard Galliano and many others.

Mike del Ferro came to the jazz scene from classical music and managed to enrich jazz music with virtuoso performance techniques and modern sound.

Mike del Ferro has released more than 20 albums in different genres from Dixieland to Salsa.

He is the author of music for animation by the famous animator Borge Ring. Mike often travels around the world, and his concerts have already taken place in 98 countries.

The musician's life credo is the words of Mark Twain: "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime."

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz