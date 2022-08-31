Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund promotes national music

31 August 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A book "Pearls of Azerbaijani music" has been published at the initiative and funding of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The book provides insight into Azerbaijani folk and national songs and outstanding composers. It includes the lyrics of 50 folk songs and 32 composers' songs.

The book was published in Azerbaijani and English with a foreword by the rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli.

The publication of the book is relevant in terms of studying and promoting Azerbaijani music

The book "Pearls of Azerbaijani Music" will be a valuable visual resource for Azerbaijanis living abroad, diaspora organizations operating in different countries, as well as libraries of higher education institutions that provide music education in those countries.

The book is a part of the ongoing activity to promote Azerbaijani culture internationally.

