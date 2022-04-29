By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna has performed another spectacular concert in Baku.

Founded in 1978, the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna has gained worldwide fame thanks to a wide repertoire, including the works by composers from the Strauss dynasty.

Following the traditions of Johann Strauss, Peter Guth captivates the audience with fascinating performances. He successfully tours with famous symphony and chamber orchestras, conducts operettas on the stages of major opera houses.

Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna regularly participate in various festivals, including the annual "Strauss- Festival" which is held in Europe.

The orchestra's performance was fifth in a row at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Each concert of the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna was sold out.

Before the event, the orchestra's founder and artistic director Austrian violinist and conductor Peter Guth said that the concert programme included music pieces by the representatives of the Strauss dynasty as well as works by other Austrian composers who were the successors of the musical traditions of Viennese waltzes, polkas, marches.

He expressed his gladness to once again delight the audience with wonderful music after a long-break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna have not performed for seventeen months.

Finally, the orchestra could once again meet with the audience.

The Baku public greeted the orchestra and its founder Peter Guth with thunderous applause.

The concert aroused great interest among fans of classical music.

Fascinating show and mesmerizing classical music performed under the baton of Peter Guth left no one indifferent.

During the concert, the audience enjoyed music pieces by Johann Strauss, Joseph Lanner, Franz von Suppé, Karl Michael Zierer, Robert Stolz, Eduard Strauss.

The audience sincerely admired the orchestra's virtuoso performance.

