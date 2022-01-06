By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi International Center has released a digital version of "The Magic of the Pen. Selected miniatures from Khamsa" to celebrate the Year of Nizami Ganjavi (2021).

On January 5, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring 2021 the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan.

The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi was celebrated in the country through year.

With his rich legacy, Nizami Ganjavi influenced the development of poetry in many other countries of Western and Central Asia.

One of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry takes a special place in the country's literature. His five poems, collectively known as the Khamsa (Quintet), are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

For many years, the poet's legacy has been actively promoted by the center named after him.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit, non-political organization that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures.

The Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The main goal of the Center is to provide the reader of Global Policy Analysis with a new, well constructed, informative, and educational magazine.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center share the views and opinions of distinguished world leaders, experts, and thinkers to address a wide range of challenges and will be debating those with internationally renowned experts from all fields of research, including politics, science, sociology, economy, culture, humanities, and ethics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz