By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has gathered all admirers of the Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky.

His 200th anniversary was solemnly marked by the Russian Information and Cultural Center, Trend Life reported.

Philologist and publicist Leyla Sultanzade provided insight into the life of the classic, his relationship with his contemporaries and immortal novels.

Throughout his works, Dostoevsky touched upon important philosophical topics, controversial issues.

Many literary critics rate him as one of the greatest novelists in all of world literature.

His most acclaimed novels include "Crime and Punishment"(1866), "The Idiot" (1869), "Demons" (1872), and "The Brothers Karamazov" (1880).

In total, Dostoevsky wrote 12 novels, four novellas, 16 short stories, and numerous other works.

Next, the visitors enjoyed art pieces dedicated to the writer. The exhibition "The Clairvoyant of the Human Sou. Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky" featured art works collected by the Doctor of Technical Sciences Vladimir Belikov.

Remarkable artists, using the entire wide range of symbolic engravings, convey their understanding of the writer's thoughts and ideas to the viewer in real-life and abstract-symbolic images.

The artist and art critic Tamilla Hasanova informed the guests about unique techniques and art styles of the paintings.

---

