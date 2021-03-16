By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition titled "Genius of the world of poetry" has opened at Heydar Aliyev Center in Shamakhi.

The exposition features art works inspired by the greatest representative of the Eastern Renaissance Nizami Ganjavi .

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, director of the center Konul Eyvazova stressed the state`s attention to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, Azertag reported.

She noted that the Order issued by President Ilham Aliyev on the proclamation of 2021 as the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" serves as an example of the state`s care and attention.

The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, ghazal, rubai, gained popularity not only in the Near and Middle East, but also on distant shores.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi have been translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of the Nizami literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb has now been raised over his grave.

