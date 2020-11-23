By Laman Ismayilova

The Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve intends to expand its partnership with Jordan.

Chairman of the Icherisheher Board Askar Alakbarov has met Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh to explore ways of cooperation in particular areas.

The meeting focused on the prospects of cultural cooperation and the tourism industry.

The views were exchanged on the work done to preserve and restore historical monuments.

The sides also touched upon partnership between the Icherisheher Reserve and the municipalities of the ancient cities of Petra and Amman, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

They expressed their interest in the mutual increase of the tourist flow between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Askar Alakbarov and Sami Abdullah Ghosheh agreed on providing special tourism packages.

Notably, cooperation between the two countries is carried out in such areas as culture, tourism, defence, Information and communication technologies (ICT), transport, statistics, military affairs, etc.

Nearly 34 documents on partnership in various fields have been signed between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part, and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinating Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Restoration and conservation works are currently carried out in the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In general, there were several baths in Icherisheher. The baths of the Shirvanshahs Palace, Gasim bay, Haji Bani, Agha Mikail, Agha Zeynal and the underground bath are historical monuments that are protected by the state.

Not far from Gosha Gala there is also Baku Khans' Palace, dating back to the 17th-18th centuries. Until 1806, the rulers of the khanate used this complex as their residence.

Baku Khans' Palace includes residential buildings, a khan’s garden, an underground bathhouse, a medieval well, the ruins of a pottery workshop, an irrigation system, a khan’s mosque. Restoration and conservation, as well as improvement work here began in September 2018.

The Baggal Gallery, which holds exhibition-sale of souvenirs and traditional crafts, a book house as well as a cafe also operate here.

There is also a beautiful park, which will undoubtedly become one of the most favourite places for recreation for Baku residents and the city's guests.

After reconstructions, Baku Khans' Palace will function as a museum. Here, the wide audience will learn the history of ancient Baku city, revived by modern technologies. The museum's opening ceremony is scheduled for the end of the year.

