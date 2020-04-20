By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has joined "My home is my new place of work" project, encouraging people to work from home during coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the project, the chief music editor of the Philharmonic Society Fidan Guliyeva, director and coordinator of "Gənclərə dəstək" project Aliya Karimova-Zakaria, Honored Artist, director of the State Chamber Orchestra Nargiz Aliyeva, director of the State Dance Ensemble Elchin Hamidov, People's Artist, Artistic Director of the State Dance Ensemble Rufat Khalilzade, Honored Worker of Culture, director of the Fikrat Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble Elchin Abbasov highlighted the activities of the Philharmonic Hall`s bodies during the quarantine.

Notably, the State Academic Philharmonic Hall joined campaigns "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) and "Gələcəyin üçün evdə qal! (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Cultural Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Medeniyyet TV.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

