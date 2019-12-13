By Laman Ismayilova

It all has started with a single tweet and ended with a magnificent solo concert in Baku...

Turkish rock star Haluk Levent has performed with a charity concert at Elektra Events Hall.

All the funds raised from ticket sales will be transferred to the treatment of Sura Nadirova.

As it is known, Sura Nadirova, suffering from lymphoma cancer and undergoing treatment in Turkey, applied to Ahbap Foundation for help.

The famous Turkish musician and the founder of the fund Haluk Levent expressed his desire on Twitter to perform a charity concert in Baku and invited the fraternal country to unite for Sura.

The Azerbaijani people did not remain indifferent to his request.

A magnificent charity concert of Haluk Levent was held in Baku by iTicket.az and the Nargis Fund with the support of A + A events, Hilton Baku Hotel, Elektra Events Hall.

At a press conference, which was held on the day of concert at Hilton Baku Hotel, Haluk Levent stressed that the concert was planned for the realization of two core missions: to help Sura, who needed a bone marrow transplant operation, and to call on the artists of both countries to unite for good will reasons like this.

Haluk Levent gave an unforgettable Anatolian rock concert for all of his fans and those who came to support Sura.

More than two hours, Levent demonstrated high class professionalism by his approach to the project. The musician brilliantly performed all the famous hits.

The charity concert raised 41,400 AZN. Soon, Sura Nadirova will undergo a bone marrow transplant operation.

