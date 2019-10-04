By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s most popular contemporary writer Elchin Safarli will present his new novel "The house where the light is on" in Belarus on October 11.

"The house where the light is on" is a story of love, loss and finding of the long-awaited peace. Written in the epistolary genre, this book includes frank, happy and sad letters addressed by the grandmother to her granddaughter, with whom she is not even familiar.

The book consists of letters from the main character Anna. She writes them to her granddaughter Flora, but never sends them. In the letters, she speaks of her life, love and shares her experiences. Through his heroes, Safarli tries to uncover the very concept of love - a sense of something multifaceted and deep. He says that there is no wrong love, just as there are no ugly colors.

The author dedicated the book to his Russian grandmother Anna Pavlovna.

Elchin Safarli's stories collected in his books are often part of his life, which he shares with readers.

Safarli's works have gained immense popularity and their number is already quite large. The author is famous for his amazing laconic style of writing.

From the age of 12, his works were published in local youth publications. Safarli is the author of the bestsellers "Sweet salt of the Bosphorus" and "There without coming back".

The novel "Sweet salt of the Bosporus" earned the approval of the Nobel laureate for literature Orhan Pamuk. The famous Turkish writer, with whom Safarli met at the 11th Congress of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, presented the review to his first book.

"When I talk to this talented young man, I am convinced that the world literature still has a future," Pamuk said.

Therefore, the Russian press nicknamed Safarli "the young Orhan Pamuk", and the author received the "Discovery of the Year" title in 2008.

In 2011, Safarli produced the short film "Alone with everyone".

Forbes Russia Magazine included his "Tell me about the sea" in the top-20 best-selling novels and collections of 2016.

Elchin Safarli's stories collected in his books are often part of his life, which he shares with readers.

Safarli's works have gained immense popularity and their number is already quite large. The author is famous for his amazing laconic style of writing.

Therefore, the Russian press nicknamed Safarli "the young Orhan Pamuk", and the author received the "Discovery of the Year" title in 2008.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz