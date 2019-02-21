By Laman Ismayilova

Young and talented pianist Togrul Huseynli will give a solo concert in Baku.

The concert will be held at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall on March 14, Trend Life reported.

Togrul Huseynli is a presidential scholar, winner of prestigious international competitions. He is a graduate of the Cologne Conservatory, a doctoral candidate at the Mozarteum Conservatory in Salzburg.

His name is included in the Golden Book of Young Talents of Azerbaijan.

The concert of the musician in Baku will be a wonderful gift for all fans of classical music.

The concert will feature compositions by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sergey Prokofiev.

The event is organized as part of the project "Gənclərə dəstək". In 2018, more than 20 concert programs were held. The project aims to identify and support young talents.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz