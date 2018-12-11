By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singers successfully performed in Latvia. Every year, on the eve of Christmas and New Year, young talented musicians from different countries of the world come to the capital of Latvia to compete at the Riga Symphony International Festival.

The festival was held on December 6-10, gathering a record number of participants - 300 contestants from 26 countries of the world.

Azerbaijan was represented at the festival by two young talented vocalists - a graduate of the Baku Music Academy and the Elena Obraztsova International Academy of Music Leman Ibrahimova, as well as fourth-year student of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Nigar Jalilova (folklore), Day. Az reported.

Leman Ibrahimova, who already has participated in various international competitions and festivals, immediately won the sympathy of the audience. Her interpretation of the hit "Somebody Else's Guy" was distinguished by originality. The masterful voice skills were appreciated by all the members of the jury.

Leman Ibrahimova won the gold medal of the festival in pop-music nomination. Moreover, she was among the few who were admitted to the final. The performance of the Azerbaijani was undoubtedly the highlight of the final night. She was awarded the main prize - the Grand Prix in the same nomination.

A member of the jury of the competition, laureate of international competitions Ilona Ten (Kazakhstan) stressed that Ibrahimova is an amazingly talented singer with a unique timbre and range.

Soulful performance of Nigar Jalilova also mesmerized music lovers. Azerbaijani contestant was awarded the silver medal in "Folk performance" nomination. Besides, a representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Latvia Hasan Rahimov was named best in "Academic vocal" nomination.

The jury included producers, teachers, composers and musicologists from 16 countries of the world. For the first time, an expert from Azerbaijan, Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Honored Art Worker, musicologist Zumrud Dadashzade was among the jury members.

The final chord of the festival was a concert composed of two parts. The audience enjoyed the songs of Pumpurini Art school. The art school marks its the 25th anniversary this year. Then a gala concert of the festival finalists took place.

