Azerbaijan Open Dance and Cheerleading Cup was held at Shakhriyar Culture Palace.

The event was organized by the Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of the Ministry of Culture Jam Group, Trend Life reported.

Dance teams from the cities of Sheki, Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz, Agjabedi, Mingachevir, Bard, as well as representatives from Turkey, Russia and Georgia took part in the competition.

The contest was held in such age categories as: baby (under 6 years old), kids (under 10 years old), juniors (under 16 years old), adults (over 16 years old).

The main goal of the competition is to reveal the potential opportunities of talented children and youth, to establish international relations and exchange of experience.

In his speech, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Aziz Azizov stressed that training talented personnel, providing an opportunity to show their art is very important for the development of the younger generation, their further creative growth.

See below a full list of winners:

Debut:

Formation - Baby - 1st place - Ayselin dance group (artistic director Aysel Huseynova)

Cheerleding:

Formation - Yunior - 1 place - The Legend (Egor Anisimov)

Cheer Jaz:

Formation - Child - 1st place - Crazy Lady (Gunel Novruzova)

Bollywood:

Solo - Child - 1st place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Child - Winner – Guba House of Youth (Sevil Beibalayeva)

Duet - Child - 1st place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Small Group - Child - 1st place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Junior - 1 place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Duet - Junior - Winner - Sevinc (Melek Tagiyeva)

Hip-Hop Show:

Solo - Junior - Laureate - Black Zone (Babayev Rovshan)

Solo - Junior - 1st place - Jam SS (Rasul Hasanov)

Solo - Ergin - Winner - Samir Asimov

Trio - Ergin - Winner - Black Zone (Babayev Rovshan)

Show dance:

Solo - Child - Winner - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Child - 1st place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Small Group - Child - Winner - Jam SS (Veronika Babayeva)

Small Group - Child - Winner - Ayselin (Ayselin Huseynova)

Formation - Child - 1st place - Qarabağ (Nargiz Babayeva)

Formation - Child - Winner - Grazia (Nigar Aliyeva)

Formation - Child - Winner - Zirvə (Natavan Musaeva)

Formation - Child - Winner - Ayan (Sonahan Ismayilova)

Formation - Child - 1st place - Talant (Gunay Muradova)

Formation - Child - Winner - Ayselin (Ayselin Huseynova)

Mini production - Winner - Ayselin (Ayselin Huseynova)

Small Group - Junior - 1st place - Jam SS (Veronika Babayeva)

Formation - Junior - Laureate - Sabina (Sabina Ismayilova)

Formation - Junior - 1 place - The Legend (Egor Anisimov)

Solo - Adults - Laureate - Dance Academy

Solo - Adults - Laureate - Jam SS (Rasul Hasanov)

Solo - Adults - 1 place - Jam SS (Rasul Hasanov)

Solo - Adults - Laureate - Jam SS (Rasul Hasanov)

Solo - Adults - Laureate - Jam SS (Rasul Hasanov)

Classic dance:

Duet - Child - 1st place - Sheki Children's Art School (Khumar Asadov)

Small Group - Child - Winner - Jam SS (Tamilla Aliyeva)

Formation - Child - 1st place - Qarabağ (Nargiz Babayeva)

Vocal:

Solo - Child - 1st place - Children's vocal studio at the highest Georgian-American school

Solo - Child - Winner - Children's vocal studio at the highest Georgian-American school

Solo - Child - Winner - Children's vocal studio at the highest Georgian-American school

Solo - Child - Winner - Children's vocal studio at the highest Georgian-American school

Fashion:

Adults - 1st place - Prime Model Management, Tbilisi, Georgia

Folk Show:

Production - Child - 1st place - Asiman (Vahid Selimov)

Formation - Junior - Winner - Sevinc (Melek Tagiyev)

Production - Junior - Winner - Azad (Ragim Babayev)

Folk Style:

Solo - Baby - 1st place –Guba Youth House (Sevil Beibalayeva)

Solo - Baby - Winner - Grazia (Nigar Aliyeva)

Solo - Baby - Winner - Guba Youth House (Sevil Beibalayeva)

Small Group - Baby - Winner - New Dance Group (Nubar Bayramova)

Production - Baby - 1st place - Alov (Emil Panahov)

Formation - Child - Laureate - Kamerton (Joshgun Abbasov)

Formation - Child - 1st place - Asiman (Vahid Selimov)

Formation - Child - Winner - Children's choreographic ensemble, Tbilisi, Georgia

Solo - Child - 1st place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Child - Winner - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Child - Winner - Grazia (Nigar Aliyeva)

Duet - Child - Winner - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Duet - Child - Winner –Sheki Children's Art School (Khumar Asadova)

Duet - Child - 1st place - Sevinc (Melek Tagiyev)

Small Group - Child - 1st place - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Small Group - Child - 1st place - Grazia (Nigar Aliyeva)

Small Group - Child - Winner - Ayan (Sonakhan Ismayilova)

Small Group - Child - Winner - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Small Group - Child - Winner - Grazia (Nigar Aliyeva)

Mini production - Winner - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Solo - Junior - Winner - Qaval (Leyla Aslanova)

Solo - Junior - Laureate - Aypara (Leyla Seyidova)

Solo - Junior –1 place - Qarabağ (Nargiz Babaeva)

Duet - Junior - Laureate - Jam SS (Tamilla Aliyeva)

Duet - Junior - 1 place - Asiman (Vahid Selimov)

Small Group - Junior - Winner - Gəncə gönçələri (Halig Aliyev)

Small Group - Junior - 1 place - Ruslan (Ismayil Mammadov)

Formation - Junior - Winner - Lebedushki, Rostov, Russia (Elena Bednenko)

Formation - Junior - Winner - Təbəssüm (Rosa Ismayilova)

Formation - Junior - Laureate - Ruslan (Ismayil Mammadova)

Formation - Junior - 1st Place - Dance Academy

Folk Ethnic:

Solo - Child - Winner - Buta (Zaur Gasimov)

Production - Child - 1st place –Anadolu Turkish School (Vugar Ragimov, Huseyn Tadzhiroglu)

Solo - Junior - Winner - Qaval (Leyla Aslanova)

Formation - Junior - Winner - Gəncə gönçələri (Halig Aliyev)

Formation - Junior - 1st place - Lebedushki, Rostov, Russia (Elena Bednenko)

Formation - Junior - Winner - Gəncə gönçələri (Halig Aliyev)

Formation - Junior - 1st Place - Children's Choreographic Ensemble, Tbilisi, Georgia

