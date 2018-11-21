By Laman Ismayilova

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the National Carpet Museum, "Seven Beauties" exhibition solemnly opened at the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum on November 21.

The exhibition promotes the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi’s legacy, Trend reported.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the concept of the exhibition which is based on the poem of the Azerbaijani poet of the 12th century Nizami Ganjavi "Seven Beauties" and the ballet of the same name by the world-renowned Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

"The concept of this exhibition is based on the poem of the great 12th century Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi and the ballet of the world famous composer Gara Garayev. Today you can see miniatures, carpets and jewelry. This exposition is also enriched with classical national music, classical dance and elements of modern art," said Leyla Aliyeva.

"The poem "Seven beauties" - one of the best examples of oriental poetry. The whole depth, the philosophical world of this work is transmitted through carpets, projections of book miniatures, objects of decorative and applied art and installations. Archival materials on the ballet "Seven Beauties" are the most valuable historical references, which are now also available to viewers. Today, you can also get information from vintage posters, ballet programs and photos. The opening of the exhibition "Seven Beauties" is very important, because the works of the great Nizami are a whole epoch in Azerbaijani literature," she added.

Leyla Aliyeva thanked director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum Elena Titova and those who contributed to the organization of the exhibition.

In her remarks, director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum Elena Titova hailed very good relations with their Azerbaijani counterparts, as well the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum. She thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the organization of the exhibition.

"Most of the halls are dedicated to the works of the brilliant composer Gara Garayev. His ballet "Seven Beauties" is a unique work. But the exhibition is not only about the ballet. Its concept is wider, the exposition refers to the great Azerbaijani epic, the poem of the 12th century poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi," she said.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu pointed out that a number of significant events dedicated to Azerbaijan has been recently held in Moscow. He noted that all of them were organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and thanked Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva for her active involvement and assistance in the organization of these events.

The project comprehensively presents Azerbaijani culture in the synthesis of carpet, jewelry, miniature, national classical music, classical dance and contemporary art.

The exhibition space immerses the viewer into the legend of the seven beauties and Shah Bahram. The philosophical world of this important literary work for Azerbaijani culture will be recreated through the carpets, projections of book miniatures, objects of decorative and applied art, installations.

The exhibition includes scenes from the ballet "Seven beauties" by Gara Garayev, written on the basis of the poem by Nizami Ganjavi, and archival materials on this staging.

The exhibition "Seven beauties" will run until February 3, 2019.

