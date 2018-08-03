By Laman Ismayilova

A solemn event dedicated to the National Cinema Day and the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema was held at Nizami Cinema Center on August 2.

Within the framework of the event, an exhibition of costumes from the well-known domestic films - "Fate of the Tsar", "Mother-in-law", "Javadkhan", "Babek", " Herald of Dawn ", "Dervish explodes Paris" opened in the foyer of the Cinema Center, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijan has a rich history and has significantly contributed to the international film industry.

Today, the Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films. Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematographe, a new apparatus for making motion pictures, in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon, began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898.

The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography. To honor this historical day, President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

This year Azerbaijan's cinema celebrates its 120th anniversary.

In conjunction with the anniversary President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on marking the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema.

