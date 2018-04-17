By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancers tango teachers Ilham Osmanov and Alfiya Sultanova will take part in BestFest Tango 2018 on April 19-23.

The festival will feature master classes and milongas an event where Argentine tango is danced.

The multiple champion of Azerbaijan in Latin American dances Ilham Osmanov is the founder of the first tango school in Baku.

Osmanov told Day.Az that the festival is being held for the second time, and this year Azerbaijani dance couple plans to demonstrate their skills and talents at high level.

"We will show that there is also tango in Baku and it's good enough that our students will go with us, as well as dancing from other dance studios in the capital. This is not the first time that we visit milongas abroad. The tango in Baku is confidently moving forward, the number of dance schools is growing, and this shows the popularity of this kind of dance. It is very pleasant that we were invited to the festival," dancer said.

"I am glad that every tango studio in Baku started holding milongas in Baku. And a few times a week Azerbaijan's capital city hosts milongas at various venues, and all schools support each other. The experience, the skill of the children is growing, because the development takes place during the dancing evenings. And all the dancers besides the classes attend milongas and can represent tango from Azerbaijan in different countries of the world, " he added.

