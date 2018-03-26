By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of world-known national artist Margarita Karimova-Sokolova opened in Altes Pfandhaus Cultural Center in Cologne, Germany.

The event was organized as part of Kunstbrūcke internazionale project, Trend Life reported.

Entitled "Secrets of Zoroastrianism", exhibition featured ten polyptych paintings by national artist.

Polyptych is a few pictures connected by a common idea (theme), and also by the unity of the color and compositional structure.

Polyptychs typically display one "central" or "main" panel that is usually the largest of the attachments, while the other panels are called "side" panels, or "wings".

The event was attended by well-known art figures, including Doctor of Arts, a specialist in contemporary art, Professor George Kroeger and the legendary Cologne graphic artist Hans Jurgen Kul.

The exhibition was organized by gallery owner Ildirim Sultanov.

The vernissage featured wonderful music, luxurious defile, a buffet table.

Azerbaijani artist said that the theme of the exhibition aroused after the writing of the triptych "Mosaic of the Silk Road". The exhibition featured ancient symbols which survive today.

Azerbaijan is a country of ancient culture and traditions. It is known that the majority of the population living on this territory were fire worshipers and professed Zoroastrianism.

Zoroastrianism was founded by the Prophet Zoroaster in ancient Iran approximately 3,500 years ago and revolves around the worship of fire.

It's traces can be found in Baku, Shamakha, Nakhchivan, Mingechaur, Talysh-Mugan areas.The Absheron Peninsula and Baku were centers of Zoroastrianism in ancient times.

Today the religion, culture and traditions of Zoroastrianism remains highly respected in Azerbaijan.

Rooted in Zoroastrianism - the oldest of all monotheist religions - Novruz Bayram has been celebrated since ancient times.

Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova was born in Baku. Her great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov. She studied at the art and graphic faculty of the Kuban University and the Academy of Arts. Repina (St. Petersburg). The artist taught at the Art Studio in Baku.

Margarita is a Member of Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the USSR (since 1969). She is also a member of UNESCO International Federation of Artists, member of the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of Arts, Vice-President of the International Foundation for Aesthetic Development, member of the International Association of Artists.

Since 1965, Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova has participated in exhibitions of Soviet and Azerbaijani artists in various cities of the USSR, Algeria, Germany, USA, France, Cuba, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria.

In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the USA (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago). Since 1995 she lives in the city of Cologne (Germany). Her exhibitions were held with great success in many countries.

