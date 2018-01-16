By Laman Ismayilova

London-based fashion house Gyunel Couture will showcase its Spring/Summer 2018 collection in Paris on January 24.

Founded by designer and artist Gyunel Rustamova, the runway will feature her designs to the city that hosted her first Couture collection for the sixth time, The European Azerbaijan Society reported.

Initially an artist, her work takes its inspiration from her Azerbaijani roots and many diverse cultures, combined with influences from art, history and contemporary culture.

With Its mission and continuous quest for elevating craftsmanship, glamour and reverie, Gyunel Couture has set the standard for a new era within luxury Couture.

Founded by Creative Director Gyunel, Gyunel Couture caters to the world’s most elite couture clients, offering an unparalleled, by appointment-only personal service at the brand’s luxury VIP Knightsbridge showroom just opposite Harrods.

A firm favourite on both the runway and red carpet, Gyunel has established a notable celebrity following, with high-profile names such as Natalie Portman, Cara Delevingne, Sharon Stone and Olivia Palermo who have attended Gyunel’s shows, with supermodels such as Erin O’Connor, Yasmin Le Bon, and Coco Rocha walking in them. Fans of the brand include Izabel Goulart, Eva Longoria, Nina Agdal and Princess Al Said, who have all beautifully graced Gyunel Couture.

