ASCO reports decline in ferry passengers, rise in e-ticket usage

1 May 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

In the first quarter of this year, 5,882 passengers were transported by ferries operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), which functions under Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), Azernews reports, citing the company.

According to data, this figure is 4.7% lower than in the same period last year.

During January-March, 670 passengers purchased tickets through the electronic system.

The highest number of electronic ticket orders was recorded on the Alat-Kuryk route, with 517 tickets. Other routes included 87 tickets for Kuryk-Alat, 57 for Alat-Turkmenbashi, and 9 for Turkmenbashi-Alat.

ASCO’s electronic ticketing system has been operational since 2016. It aims to enhance the appeal of international transport corridors through Azerbaijan, streamline documentation, and improve efficiency in cargo and passenger transport.

Passengers and freight carriers can book tickets online by visiting [https://public.acsc.az/online/payment/index/az/](https://public.acsc.az/online/payment/index/az/). After logging in, users provide details about the type of cargo, ports of loading and departure, means of transport, and payer. The system then automatically calculates the ticket cost.

It should be noted that, due to the current quarantine regime, Azerbaijani citizens must obtain a special permit from the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to leave the country by ferry. Foreign citizens do not require this permit to leave, but both Azerbaijani and foreign nationals must present it when entering Azerbaijan by ferry.