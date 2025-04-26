Azerbaijan’s logistics corridors key to boosting Asia trade, expert says

26 April 2025 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

The development of logistics corridors through Azerbaijan is contributing to the growth of trade with Asia.

Azernews reports, this was stated by Sergey Revin, CEO of AGB Energy Group, at the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trade and Logistics Forum in Baku.

He noted that Afghanistan has several logistics routes that, while complex, hold potential. However, cargo transport through Afghan territory faces numerous challenges, including mountainous terrain, closed crossings, and unsafe areas. The route through Mazar-i-Sharif is particularly difficult due to ongoing instability.

Revin highlighted the railway link from Kazakhstan to Turkiye as another promising route. However, it faces issues such as differing rail gauges—which require wheel pair changes—and size restrictions that complicate freight movement. Meanwhile, the development of the North-South Transport Corridor through Azerbaijan is under discussion. According to Revin, it could become a vital link for deliveries to the Indian Ocean and onward to Europe.

Despite the challenges, he emphasized that these routes could significantly boost trade with developing markets like Pakistan, India, and other Asian countries. He also pointed out that Afghanistan, despite political instability, has strong economic potential due to its natural resources, particularly in the mountainous regions near Kabul.

Revin further underlined the importance of enhancing railway connections between Azerbaijan and Iran. He specifically mentioned the transport of Russian goods through Iran’s northern ports within an existing corridor, which has room for expansion. He expressed confidence that further development of these routes would open new opportunities for trade and logistics across the region.

For these routes to operate efficiently, he stressed the need to either construct new roads or establish cargo terminals at border crossings to streamline freight management—ultimately reducing costs and transit time.