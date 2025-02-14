Major reconstruction of M3 highway near Bilasuvar completed

14 February 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The major reconstruction of the M3 highway segment from Yenikend to Bilasuvar, spanning from kilometer 32 to 103, has been completed, marking a significant improvement for the region’s infrastructure, Azernews reports.

The road has been reconstructed to meet the 2nd technical grade standard, with a total length of 71 kilometers. This stretch of the road now features two lanes of traffic, with the roadbed measuring 15 meters in width and the driving surface spanning 7.5 meters.

As part of the project, extensive earthworks, construction of the roadbed and base, and the installation of a new asphalt-concrete surface of the required thickness were carried out. Following this, the installation of road equipment and traffic signs was completed to enhance safety and functionality.

In addition to roadworks, all artificial structures and water conduits along the route were also constructed. To ensure proper drainage, circular and rectangular water pipes of various diameters were installed, allowing water to flow under the road. Furthermore, the construction of seven bridges, with a combined length of 338.6 meters, was also completed as part of the project.

The reconstructed road will not only ensure safer movement for citizens but will also facilitate smoother travel along the route, easing the transportation of goods and passengers. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to provide greater convenience and efficiency for both local residents and transit users.