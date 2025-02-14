ASAN Service signs 25th service model agreement, expands to Colombia

14 February 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The number of agreements signed for the export of the ASAN Service model has now reached 25, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN).

At the World Government Summit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s State Agency and Colombia's relevant institution, focusing on public service cooperation.

The agreement aims to implement the ASAN Service model in Colombia, organize internship programs for Colombian civil servants at ASAN centers, and share expertise in public service delivery.

This collaboration marks the expansion of the ASAN Service model into the Americas, following its successful implementation in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

During the meeting, the Colombian minister expressed his admiration for the ASAN model and confirmed that practical steps will soon be taken to advance the cooperation.