Azernews.Az

Friday February 14 2025

Azerbaijan's banking sector exceeds capital and liquidity requirements

14 February 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking sector exceeds capital and liquidity requirements
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The capital adequacy of Azerbaijan's banking sector has more than doubled the minimum regulatory requirement. Azernews reports that this was stated by Zakir Nuriyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Public Union, who shared this at the Azerbaijan Financial Forum in Baku. "In 2024, the total capital increased by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more