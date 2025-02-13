Somali Spaceport project aims to boost defense capabilities

13 February 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkiye is making significant strides in its space and defense programs, with plans to establish a Turkish Spaceport in Somalia. According to a report by The Economist, the project will not only support space exploration but also serve as a site for missile testing, marking a bold step in Turkiye’s quest to become a global player in both space and defense industries.

Turkiye’s space program has gained considerable momentum in recent years. In 2021, President Erdoğan unveiled a ambitious 10-year space plan, which includes goals ranging from domestic satellite production to a lunar landing. The country’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, who traveled to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in January 2024, encapsulated Turkiye’s vision with the statement, “The future lies in the skies.” This milestone underscored Turkiye’s rising influence across multiple domains.

The establishment of the Turkish Space Agency in 2018 and the subsequent announcement of the decade-long space program have drawn international attention. The Economist recently highlighted Turkiye’s growing investments in space research and its plans for the Somali Spaceport, describing the project as “revolutionary.” The report noted a significant increase in Turkiye’s space budget, which is set to rise from 4.7 million in 2013 to 140 million by 2025.

The Somali Spaceport project, with an estimated cost of $350 million, is a cornerstone of Turkiye’s space ambitions. The facility is expected to host not only space exploration initiatives but also missile tests, reflecting Turkiye’s dual focus on scientific advancement and defense capabilities. This strategic move positions Turkiye to leverage its space program for both prestige and military advantage.

Turkiye’s defense industry has also benefited from its space projects, which have gained substantial momentum through increased funding and technological innovation. The government’s investments in these initiatives highlight a broader strategy to enhance Turkiye’s global standing and self-reliance in critical technologies.

President Erdoğan has emphasized that Turkiye’s space endeavors are not merely about prestige but also about securing strategic advantages in defense. The Somali Spaceport project exemplifies this vision, as it aims to bolster Turkiye’s capabilities in both civilian and military applications of space technology.

As Turkiye continues to expand its footprint in space and defense, the Somali Spaceport project represents a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a global leader in these fields. With its ambitious goals and strategic investments, Turkiye is poised to play an increasingly influential role on the world stage.