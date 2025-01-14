Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 14 2025

Azerbaijan increases pasta production

14 January 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases pasta production
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan has achieved notable progress in its food production sector, particularly in the production of pasta, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more