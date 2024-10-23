Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Station blades arrive in Baku

23 October 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

The blades of the "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant have been brought to Baku, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry stated that the blades for the "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, built in Azerbaijan by ACWA Power, have arrived in Baku.

It should be noted that the "Khizi-Absheron" wind power plant will have a capacity of 240 megawatts and will be the first wind power plant in Azerbaijan as well as the largest in the Caucasus region.

The plant is expected to generate 893 gigawatt-hours of clean energy per year and reduce carbon emissions by more than 400,000 tons annually. It will operate under the "build-own-operate" (BOO) model for a period of 25 years and will be managed by ACWA Power.

The station will be constructed in two locations: Zone-1 of the Absheron region and Khizi-3 of the Khizi region, with 37 wind turbines strategically placed for optimal wind harvesting. This project supports Azerbaijan's goals of economic diversification and energy system modernization and will contribute to increasing foreign investments in the non-oil sector.

