Azerbaijani citizens purchase 517 properties in Turkiye from January to August

17 September 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

From January to August 2024, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 517 properties in Turkiye, marking a 30-property increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports citing TurkicWorld.

The State Body for the Land Cadastre and Real Estate Purchase and Sale of Turkiye, there was a notable rise in property purchases by Azerbaijanis in August 2024. During that month, they acquired 90 properties, up by 15 from August 2023.

In August 2024, Turkiye saw a total of 134,155 apartments sold, reflecting a 9.9 percent increase from the previous year. Over the first eight months of 2024, 806,317 apartments were sold in Turkiye, representing a 1.1 percent increase year-on-year.

However, sales to foreign buyers have decreased significantly. In August 2024, 2,257 apartments were sold to international clients, a 26.2 percent drop compared to August 2023.

From January to August 2024, foreign citizens purchased 25,068 apartments in Turkiye, which is a 40 percent decline from the same period in the previous year.

