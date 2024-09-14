Serbia and Azerbaijan set to sign agreement for additional gas supply

14 September 2024 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Serbia and Azerbaijan are preparing to formalize an agreement for the supply of additional gas volumes, according to the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy, Azernews reports via Trend.

During a visit to Novi Sad on September 13, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Djedovic, announced the upcoming agreement, highlighting Serbia’s energy strategy. The minister emphasized the importance of securing additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan in 2024, based on the country’s needs.

Djedovic also noted that Serbia's energy security is being strengthened with 750 million cubic meters of gas to be stored at Banatski Dvor underground facilities by November, alongside 163 million cubic meters in Hungary.

By 2026, Serbia aims to increase its gas storage capacity at Banatski Dvor to 1.5 billion cubic meters, significantly enhancing long-term energy stability.

Serbia began receiving Azerbaijani gas earlier this year, having purchased over 23 million cubic meters to date. A contract was signed on November 15, 2023, between Srbijagas and SOCAR for the supply of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas annually from 2024 to 2026, with the option of increasing this amount after 2027. The gas is transported via Bulgaria.

