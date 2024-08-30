Due to congestion at Nakhchivan Airport, AZAL increases number of flights to Baku

30 August 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Due to the return of a large number of pilgrims to the country, significant passenger congestion is being observed at Nakhchivan International Airport, Azernews reports.

The high volume of passengers has placed considerable additional pressure on Azerbaijan Airlines. However, despite this and the busy summer flight schedule, the national carrier AZAL is taking all necessary measures to transport passengers from Nakhchivan to Baku.

AZAL conducted three additional flights yesterday, outside the planned schedule, to transport pilgrims to the capital on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route. Four additional flights have been scheduled for today, which will help expedite the transportation of passengers to Baku. More than 600 pilgrims have already arrived in Baku on AZAL flights.

Currently, passengers waiting for their flights at Nakhchivan International Airport are being provided with all necessary amenities.

For your information, there is typically high demand for the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route during the summer months. To meet this demand, AZAL operates 10-15 flights daily in the Nakhchivan direction.

